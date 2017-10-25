FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's IDFC Bank Q2 profit falls about 40 pct
October 25, 2017 / 9:15 AM / in 2 hours

India's IDFC Bank Q2 profit falls about 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - India’s IDFC Bank reported a 40 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday.

Net profit fell to 2.34 billion rupees ($35.92 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 3.88 billion rupees a year earlier, the bank said. bit.ly/2gBnQ3U

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 3.92 percent at end-September, compared with 4.13 percent in the preceding quarter and 5.96 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 65.1500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Subhranshu Sahu)

