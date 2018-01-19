India's IDFC Bank Q3 profit dives 24 pct

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Private sector lender IDFC Bank Ltd reported a nearly 24 percent fall in its quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by higher expenses.

Net profit for the quarter, ended Dec. 31, came in at 1.46 billion rupees ($22.91 million) compared with 1.91 billion rupees a year ago. bit.ly/2rm3qEi

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 5.62 percent at end-December, compared with 3.92 percent in the preceding quarter and 7.03 percent a year ago.