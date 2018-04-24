FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 1:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

India's IDFC Bank Q4 profit falls 76 pct as bad loan provisions surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - India’s private sector lender IDFC Bank Ltd on Tuesday reported a 76 percent plunge in its quarterly profit, hurt by a jump in provisions to cover bad loans.

Net profit came in at 419.3 million rupees ($6.3 million), for the quarter ended March 31, compared with 1.76 billion rupees a year ago, IDFC Bank reported bit.ly/2HODJmZ.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 3.31 percent at end-March, compared with 5.62 percent in the preceding quarter and 2.99 percent a year ago.

Provisions and contingencies surged to 2.42 billion rupees in the quarter, from 48 million rupees in the year-earlier quarter. ($1 = 66.4250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

