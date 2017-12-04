FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Idorsia to get $230 mln from J&J in latest hypertension deal
Sections
Featured
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
World
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Families of lost submarine crew decry government response
Argentina
Families of lost submarine crew decry government response
The year in pictures from above
Pictures of the year
The year in pictures from above
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2017 / 7:46 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Idorsia to get $230 mln from J&J in latest hypertension deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Idorsia, the Swiss drugmaker spun off from Actelion after it was bought by Johnson & Johnson (J&J), will receive a one-time payment of $230 million from J&J’s Janssen unit as they partner on aprocitentan for resistant hypertension.

Aprocitentan is a metabolite of Actelion’s Opsumit. Idorsia and J&J are seeking to develop it to treat hypertension patients whose disease has failed at least three therapies. The costs are to be shared equally by Idorsia and J&J, the Swiss firm said on Monday.

With this collaboration, Idorsia Chief Scientific Officer Martine Clozel is sticking to a disease speciality -- hypertension -- that she focused on to build up Actelion in the 1990s to its $30 billion sale to J&J earlier this year.

“Janssen has recognised the potential of aprocitentan, the latest product from a research effort that was initiated nearly 30 years ago,” Clozel, who with her husband Jean-Paul is a co-founder of Idorsia, said in a statement.

Following the announcement, Idorsia shares were seen rising 3.9 percent according to premarket indicators. Idorsia’s shares have doubled since beginning trading in June. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.