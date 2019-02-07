Healthcare
Idorsia CEO says has cash for "strategic decisions" despite loss

ZURICH, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Idorsia founder and CEO Jean-Paul Clozel said his biotech has the resources to assess late-stage trials’ data and make decisions about what to do with assets, as spending on projects led to a 386 million Swiss franc ($385 million) loss in 2018.

“The level of financing required for a diversified drug pipeline can pose certain challenges for a young company,” Clozel said in a statement. “The 505 million francs raised in July 2018 should give us the necessary leeway to assess the clinical data for our late-stage pipeline and then make the appropriate strategic decisions regarding commercialisation.”

The company still has total liquidity of 1.22 billion francs, down from 1.35 billion francs on Sept. 30. ($1 = 1.0025 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller)

