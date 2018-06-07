N.J. settles with energy supplier over polar vortex price spike

Energy supplier IDT Energy Inc has agreed to pay $1.36 million and revise its business practices to resolve allegations by New Jersey’s attorney general that it overcharged customers during the extended 2014 winter cold spell known as the polar vortex.

The agreement, announced on Wednesday by New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, includes about $1.2 million in restitution to consumers, plus civil penalties and attorneys’ fees. IDT is part of Newark, New Jersey-based Genie Energy, which could not immediately be reached for comment.

