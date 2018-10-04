FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
October 4, 2018 / 10:09 AM / in an hour

IEA boss urges oil producers to ease supply concerns

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Major oil producers must take “the right steps” to ease supply concerns that have lifted crude prices to a four year-high, the head of the International Energy Agency told Reuters on Thursday.

“It is now high time for all the players, especially those key producers and oil exporters, to consider the situation and take the right steps to comfort the market, otherwise I don’t see anybody benefiting,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a phone interview.

A rise in oil prices to more than $85 a barrel coupled with concerns over global trade are putting heavy pressure on emerging economies, he said.

“Expensive energy is back at a bad time for the global economy,” Birol said. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.