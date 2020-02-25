IEA says may need to lower forecast for oil demand growth due to coronavirus

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The estimate for growth in global oil demand by the International Energy Agency (IEA) is the lowest in a decade, its Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Tuesday, and it could be reduced further due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We certainly see the lowest oil demand growth in the last ten years and we may need to revise it ... downwards”, he told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference in London.