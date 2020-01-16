Financials
January 16, 2020 / 9:02 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

IEA says oil stocks, non-OPEC output to buffer market from shocks

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Surging oil production from non-OPEC countries led by the United States and abundant global stocks mean the market can weather political shocks such as the U.S.-Iran standoff, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

“For now the risk of a major threat to oil supplies appears to have receded,” the Paris-based IEA said in a monthly report.

“Today’s market, where non-OPEC production is rising strongly and OECD stocks are 9 million barrels above the five-year average, provides a solid base from which to react to any escalation in geopolitical tension,” the IEA said.

Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below