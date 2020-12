(In Dec. 2 story, corrects IEnova’s valuation to $5.81 bln from $6.13 bln in headline and first paragraph)

Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Sempra Energy said on Wednesday it will buy all outstanding shares of Infraestructura Energética Nova SAB de CV, in a deal valuing the Mexican unit at $5.81 billion. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)