MOVES-New York-based stock exchange IEX makes two new appointments

May 23 (Reuters) - New York-based stock exchange IEX Group Inc appointed Sara Furber chief financial officer and Dan Cummings head of corporate advisory, which includes overseeing the company’s listings business.

Furber joined IEX in 2016 and has previously worked as chief operating officer of wealth management at Morgan Stanley.

Cummings, previously executive vice chairman at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will report to IEX co-founder and president Ronan Ryan. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)