FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
May 23, 2018 / 4:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-New York-based stock exchange IEX makes two new appointments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - New York-based stock exchange IEX Group Inc appointed Sara Furber chief financial officer and Dan Cummings head of corporate advisory, which includes overseeing the company’s listings business.

Furber joined IEX in 2016 and has previously worked as chief operating officer of wealth management at Morgan Stanley.

Cummings, previously executive vice chairman at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will report to IEX co-founder and president Ronan Ryan. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.