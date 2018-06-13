FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 13, 2018 / 11:36 AM / in 4 hours

German car parts maker IFA Rotorion put up for sale - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - German car parts maker IFA Rotorion has been put up for sale by its family owners in a potential 500 million euro ($588 million)deal, two people close to the matter said.

Investment bank Rothschild has been tasked with finding a buyer for the company, which makes propeller shafts and joints for carmakers in Europe, Asia and North America and which is expected to attract interest from peers as well as private equity groups.

Rothschild declined to comment, while IFA and its family owners were not available for comment.

$1 = 0.8506 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Tom Sims

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.