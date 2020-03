MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca IFIS said on Monday it named Katia Mariotti as head of its new non-performing loans central department.

Mariotti will oversee the group’s activities in the non-performing loans and collateral assets sector, the company said in a statement.

The top manager was head of the Restructuring and Non-Performing Exposures division for the Mediterranean area in Ernst & Young. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by James Mackenzie)