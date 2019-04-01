Novartis pays $310 mln upfront for inflammation specialist IFM

ZURICH, April 1 (Reuters) - Novartis on Monday said it had agreed to pay $310 million upfront, with the possibility for more later, for some assets of Boston-based inflammation specialist IFM Therapeutics as the Swiss drugmaker seeks to expand its immunology pipeline.

The deal for the IFM subsidiary IFM Tre could eventually reach nearly $1.6 billion, IFM said in a statement, should the portfolio of clinical and preclinical molecules meet milestones. IFM has one molecule, IFM-2427, in an early Phase 1 trial, as well as other less-developed assets. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)