IFR Americas ECM Pipeline

Nov 8, 2017 - PRICED: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) – $150m IPO. 10.71m shares (100% prim) at$14 versus marketing at $13-$15. CITI, JPM. Cadence Bancorp (US, commercial bank) – $209m FO. 9.5m shares (100% sec) at $22.00 versus $23.00 last sale and $25.46 launch. GS, JPM. Sogou (Cayman Islands/China, internet search) – $585m IPO. 45m ADSs (100% prim) at $13.00 versus marketing at $11-$13. JPM, CS, GS, CICC, CREN. NEAR-TERM CALENDAR: November 8 (PM): Sarepta Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $375m 7y cvt talked at 1.5%–2%, up 35%–40%. JPM, GS. November 9 (AM): Bright Horizons Family Solutions (US, child care) – $354m Block. 4m shares (100% sec) at $87.50-$88.50 versus $89.96 last sale. GS, BARC. November 9 (AM): James River Group Holdings (US, insurance) – $120m Block. 3m shares (100% sec) at $39-$40 versus $41.71 last sale. MS. November 9 (AM): SRC Energy (US, energy E&P) – $297.5m ABB. 35m shares (100% prim) at $8.00-$8.50 versus $9.06 last sale. CS, JPM. November 9 (AM): Taylor Morrison Home (US, homebuilder) – $232.5m Block. 10m shares (100% sec) at $23.10-$23.25 versus 23.58 last sale. CITI, MS. November 9 (AM): TransMontaigne Partners (US, MLP) – $98.1m ABB. 2.5m shares (100% prim) at $38-$39.25 versus $42.20 last sale. BAML. November 9: Atento (Luxembourg/LatAm, business process outsourcer) – $150m FO. 12.3m shares (100% sec) versus $12.20 launch. MS, CS, ITAU. November 9: Bandwidth (US, communications software) – $88m IPO. 4m shares (100% prim) marketed at $20-$22. MS, KEYB, BAIRD. Nasdaq "BAND". November 9: Erytech Pharma (France, biotech) – $127.7m IPO. 5.3m shares (100% prim) at $23-$24. JEFF, COWN, ODDO. November 9: PPDAI (Cayman Islands/China, online consumer finance) – $323m IPO. 17m ADSs (100% prim) marketed at $16-$19. CS, CITI, KBW. NYSE "PPDF". November 9: Workspace Property Trust (US, REIT) - $585m IPO. 39m shares (100% prim) at $12-$15. GS, JPM, BAML. November 14: SendGrid (US, software) - $119.4m IPO. 7.7m shares (100% prim) at $13.50-$15.50. MS, JPM. November 15: Arsanis (US, biotech) – $53.1m IPO. 3.125m shares (100% prim) at $15-$17. CITI, COWN, PJ. November 15: Jianpu Technology (China, credit) – $236.3m IPO. 22.5m ADSs (100% prim) at $8.50-$10.50. GS, MS, JPM. NYSE "JT". November 15: Momentive/MPM Holdings (US, specialty chemicals) – $365m IPO. 14.6m shares (71% prim, 29% sec) at $23-$25. JPM, GS. "NYSE" MPMH. November 16: Bluegreen Vacations (US, vacation timeshare) – $117m IPO.6.5m shares (57% prim, 43% sec) at $16-$18. STFL, CS. NYSE “BXG”. November 16: Canuelas Mill (Argentina, branded foods) – $331.5m IPO. 19.5m ADS (50% prim, 50% sec) at $14- $17 JPM, UBS. November 16: SailPoint Technologies (US, enterprise identity software) – $220m IPO. 20m shares (71.5% prim/28.5% sec) at $9-$11. MS, CITI, JEFF, RBC. NYSE "SAIL". November 16: scPharmaceuticals (US, biotech) – $102.4m IPO. 6.4m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. JEFF, LEER, BMO. November 16: Stitch Fix (US, retail) – $200m IPO. 10m shares (100% prim) at $18-$20. GS, JPM. (The daily IFR US ECM Briefing covers US, Canadian and LatAM IPOs, secondary and convertible offerings. For trial info: www.ifrbriefings.com/usecm.php; Reporting By Robert Sherwood)