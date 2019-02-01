IFR Americas ECM Pipeline

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (IFR) - PRICED Gores Metropoulos (US, SPAC) – $375m IPO. 37.5m units at $10.00, with each unit comprised of one share, one-third warrant exercisable at $11.50. DB, CS, GS. Granite Point Mortgage Trust (US, mortgage REIT) ­­– $131.1m Block. 6.9m shares (100% prim) at $19.00 fixed versus $19.52 last sale. MS, CITI, JPM, WF. Upsized from 6m shares. CALENDAR Week of Feb 4: Monocle Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $150m IPO. 15m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprised of one share, one warrant exercisable at $11.50. COWN, CHDN. Nasdaq “MNCL”. Delayed from 1/30. February 6: Alector (US, biotech) – $185m IPO. 9.3m shares (100% prim) at $18-$20. MS, BAML, COWN, BARC. Nasdaq “ALEC”. February 7: Gossamer Bio (US, biotech) – $230m IPO. 14.4m shares (100% prim) at $16.00 fixed. BAML, LEER, BARC, EVER. Nasdaq “GOSS”. Existing holders to purchase $100m of shares in offering. Accelerated pricing from 2/12. February 7: Harpoon Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $81m IPO. 5.4m shares (100% prim) at $13-$15. CITI, LEER. Nasdaq “HARP”. February 12: Virgin Trains USA (US, passenger rail) – $538.4 IPO. 28.3m shares (100% prim) at $17-$19. BARC, JPM, MS. Nasdaq “VTUS”. Virgin to invest in private placement for up to 2% of company, Fortress to buy undisclosed number of shares in IPO. (The daily IFR US ECM Briefing covers US, Canadian and LatAM IPOs, as well as secondary and convertible offerings. Reporting By Robert Sherwood)