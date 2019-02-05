IFR Americas ECM Pipeline

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (IFR) - PRICED Invesco Mortgage Capital (US, mortgage REIT) – $220m Block. 14m shares (100% prim) at $15.73 versus $15.73 fixed-price marketing and $16.30 last sale. MS, CITI, CS. Marcus Corporation (US, movie theaters) – $60.4m Block. 1.5m shares (100% sec) at $40.25 versus $40.25-$40.72 marketing and $40.72 last sale. GS. CALENDAR Week of Feb 4: Wealthbridge Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $50m IPO. 5m units (100% prim) to be marketed at $10.00. Each unit comprised of one share, one-half warrant exercisable at $11.50 and right to receive one share for 10 warrants on acquisition. CHAR. February 5: OPKO Health (US, pharmaceutical) – $200m 5y cvt talked at 4.25%-4.75%, up 17.5%-22.5% conversion premium. JEFF. February 6: Alector (US, biotech) – $185m IPO. 9.3m shares (100% prim) at $18-$20. MS, BAML, COWN, BARC. Nasdaq “ALEC”. February 6: Monocle Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $150m IPO. 15m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprised of one share, one warrant exercisable at $11.50. COWN, CHDN. February 7: Gossamer Bio (US, biotech) – $230m IPO. 14.4m shares (100% prim) at $16.00 fixed. BAML, LEER, BARC, EVER. Nasdaq “GOSS”. Existing holders to purchase $100m of shares in offering. Accelerated pricing from 2/12. February 7: Harpoon Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $81m IPO. 5.4m shares (100% prim) at $13-$15. CITI, LEER. Nasdaq “HARP”. February 12: Virgin Trains USA (US, passenger rail) – $538.4 IPO. 28.3m shares (100% prim) at $17-$19. BARC, JPM, MS. Virgin to invest in private placement for up to 2% of company, Fortress to buy undisclosed number of shares in IPO. February 13: TCR2 Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $80m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. JEFF, LEER, BMO. Nasdaq “TCRR”. Existing shareholders have indicated an interest in buying $30m of shares in offering. February 13: Avedro (US, medical devices) – $80m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. BAML, JPM. Nasdaq “AVDR”. February 13: Cibus (Bermuda, ag biotech) – $106.7m IPO. 6.67m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. MS, BAML, PJ. Nasdaq “CBUS”. (The daily IFR US ECM Briefing covers US, Canadian and LatAM IPOs, as well as secondary and convertible offerings.Reporting By Robert Sherwood)