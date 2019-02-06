IFR Americas ECM Pipeline

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (IFR) - PRICED Aeglea BioTherapeutics (US, biotech) – $60m ABB. 3.75m shares (100% prim) at $8.00 concurrent with 3.75m pre-funded warrants at $7.99 versus $9.40 last sale. JPM, EVER. Upsized from $50m. Wealthbridge Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $50m IPO. 5m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprised of one share, one-half warrant exercisable at $11.50 and right to receive one share for 10 warrants on acquisition. CHAR. CALENDAR February 6: Alector (US, biotech) – $185m IPO. 9.25m shares (100% prim) at $18-$20. MS, BAML, COWN, BARC. Nasdaq “ALEC”. Existing shareholders have indicated for up to $85m. February 6: Monocle Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $150m IPO. 15m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprised of one share, one warrant exercisable at $11.50. COWN, CHDN. February 7: Gossamer Bio (US, biotech) – $230m IPO. 14.375m shares (100% prim) at $16.00 fixed. BAML, LEER, BARC, EVER. Nasdaq “GOSS”. Existing shareholders haved indicated for up to $100m. Accelerated pricing from 2/12. February 7: Harpoon Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $81m IPO. 5.4m shares (100% prim) at $13-$15. CITI, LEER. Nasdaq “HARP”. Existing shareholders have indicated for up to $40m. February 7: Pinduoduo (China, e-commerce) – $1.55bn FO. 51.8m ADS (71% prim, 29% sec) versus $29.93 at launch. GS, MS, BAML, CICC, CREN. February 12: Virgin Trains USA (US, passenger rail) – $538.4 IPO. 28.3m shares (100% prim) at $17-$19. BARC, JPM, MS. Virgin to invest in private placement for up to 2% of company, Fortress to buy undisclosed number of shares in IPO. February 13: TCR2 Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $80m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. JEFF, LEER, BMO. Nasdaq “TCRR”. Existing shareholders have indicated for up to $30m. February 13: Avedro (US, medical devices) – $80m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. BAML, JPM. Nasdaq “AVDR”. February 13: Cibus (Bermuda, ag biotech) – $106.7m IPO. 6.67m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. MS, BAML, PJ. Nasdaq “CBUS”. (The daily IFR US ECM Briefing covers US, Canadian and LatAM IPOs, as well as secondary and convertible offerings.Reporting By Robert Sherwood)