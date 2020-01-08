IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (IFR) -

PRICED

January 7: Intra-Cellular Therapies (US, bitoech) – $295m FO. 10m shares (100% prim) at $29.50 versus $31.00 last sale and $30.62 launch. JPM, SVBL, EVER.

CALENDAR

January 7 (PM): New York Mortgage Trust (US, mortgage REIT) – $182.7m FO. 30m shares (100% prim) marketed at $6.09 fixed versus $6.24 last sale. MS, JPM, UBS.

January 7 (PM): PNM Resources (US, regulated utility) – $239.9m Block. 4.9m shares (100% prim via forward sale) marketed at $48.20-$48.95 versus $49.20 last sale. CITI, BOFA, WF, EVER.

January 7 (PM): Seaspine (US, medtech) – $75m ABB. Fixed-sized (100% prim) marketed at $12.00-$12.50 versus $13.04 last sale. PS, CANA.

January 8: Mirum Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) – $55m FO. 2.4m shares (100% prim) versus $23.03 launch. CITI, EVER, GUGG.

January 9: Luckin Coffee (China, food and retail) – $421.3m FO. 12m ADSs (60% prim, 40% sec) versus $35.11 at launch. CS, MS, CICC, HAIT.

January 9: Luckin Coffee (China, food and retail) – $400m 5y cvt talked at 0.5%-1%, up 27.5%-32.5%. CS, MS, CICC, HAIT.

January 16: I-MAB (Cayman Islands/China, biotech) – $111.1m IPO. 7.4m ADSs (100% prim) at $12-$15. JEFF, CICC. Nasdaq “IMAB”. Insider IOIs for up to $48m, including $15m from C-Bridge Investment Thirteen. Separate concurrent $37m placement to former partner Everest Medicines.

January 16: Velocity Financial (US, real estate finance) – $116m IPO. 7.25m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. WF, CITI, JMP.

Early February: Petrobras (Brazil, oil & gas) – $5.9bn FO. 734m shares (100% sec) versus R$31.99 at file ($15.99 per ADS). CS, BAML, BRAD, BDB, CITI, GS, MS, XP. Hearing launching Jan 22. Each ADS represents two common shares. Selling shareholder is Brazilian government-owned development bank BNDES.