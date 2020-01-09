IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (IFR) -

PRICED

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) – $48m FO. 2.4m shares (100% prim) at $20.00 versus $20.99 last sale and $23.03 launch. CITI, EVER, GUGG.

CALENDAR

January 8: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) – $271.1m. 7m shares (100% prim) versus $38.73 at launch. CITI, JPM, EVER.

January 8 (PM): JP Morgan/Alibaba (China, ecommerce) – $500m 3y exch marketed at 0.125%, up 20%. JPM.

January 8 (PM): TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (US, BDC) – $70.4m ABB. 5m shares (100% prim) at $14.09 versus $14.37 last sale. WF, MS, GS, JPM, KBW.

January 9: Luckin Coffee (China, food and retail) – $421.3m FO. 12m ADSs (60% prim, 40% sec) versus $35.11 at launch. CS, MS, CICC, HAIT.

January 9: Luckin Coffee (China, food and retail) – $400m 5y cvt talked at 0.5%-1%, up 27.5%-32.5%. CS, MS, CICC, HAIT.

January 9: Mirati Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $250m FO. Fixed-size (100% prim) versus $104.74 launch. GS, SVBL, COWN.

January 9: MongoDB (US, SaaS) – $750m CB talked at 0%-0.5%, up 37.5%-42.5%. GS, MS, BARC. Negotiating repurchase of up to $240m principal ($300m outstanding) of 0.75% CB due 2024.

January 9: Palomar (US, P&C insurance) – $250.2m FO. 5m shares (15% prim, 85% sec) versus $50.04 at launch. BARC, JPM, KBW.

January 16: I-MAB (Cayman Islands/China, biotech) – $111.1m IPO. 7.4m ADSs (100% prim) at $12-$15. JEFF, CICC. Insider IOIs for up to $48m, including $15m from C-Bridge Investment Thirteen. Separate concurrent $37m placement to Everest Medicines.

January 16: Lizhi (China, social media) – $53.3m IPO. 4.2m ADSs (100% prim) at $11-$13. CITI. Weibo, Xiaomi, and other investors have indicated for $36m.

January 16: Phoenix Tree (China, real estate/apartment rentals) – $175m IPO. 10.6m ADSs (100% prim) at $14-$16. NYSE “DNK”. CITI, CS, JPM. Existing investor indicated for $55m, and strategic investor for $60m.

January 16: Velocity Financial (US, real estate finance) – $116m IPO. 7.25m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. WF, CITI, JMP.

Early February: Petrobras (Brazil, oil & gas) – $5.9bn FO. 734m shares (100% sec) versus R$31.99 at file ($15.99 per ADS). CS, BAML, BRAD, BDB, CITI, GS, MS, XP. Hearing launching Jan 22. Each ADS represents two common shares. Selling shareholder is Brazilian government-owned development bank BNDES.

WITHDRAWN

Ardent Health Partners (US, hospitals) – $100m IPO. Terms TBD (prim, sec). BARC, CITI, JPM.

NEW FILINGS

InterPrivate Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $175m IPO. 17.5m units to be marketed at $10.00 apiece, structured as one share and half of a warrant. EBC.