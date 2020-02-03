IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (IFR) - CALENDAR

Day to Day: Avadim Health (US, healthcare cosmetics) – $80m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. RJ, SUNT.

February 3: Mitre Realty (Brazil, real estate) – R$887.3m ($212m) IPO. 45.5m shares (100% prim) at R$14.30-R$19.50. ITAU, BTG, BRAD. B3 – Brazil Stock Exchange “MTRE3”.

February 4: Locaweb Servicos de Internet (Brazil, web services) – R$1bn ($240m) IPO. 59.9m (56% prim, 44% sec) at R$14.25-R$17.25. ITAU, GS, MS, XP. B3 – Brazil Stock Exchange “LWSA3”.

February 5: Beam Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $106.3m IPO. 6.25m shares (100% prim) at $15-$17. JPM, JEFF, BARC.

February 5: Casper Sleep (US, online retail) – $158.7m IPO. 8.35m shares (100% prim) at $17-$19. MS, GS, JEFF. NYSE “CSPR”.

February 5: PPD (US, CRO) – $1.65bn IPO. 60m shares (100% prim) at $24-$27. BARC, JPM, MS, GS. Nasdaq “PPD”.

February 5: Schrödinger (US, medical software) – $160m IPO. 10m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. MS, BOFA, JEFF, BMO.

February 5: Petrobras (Brazil, oil & gas) – R$18.1bn/$4.3bn FO. 611.8m shares/305.9m ADSs (100% sec) versus R$29.62/$14.77 at launch and R$31.99/$15.99 at file. CS, BOFA, BRAD, BDB, CITI, GS, MS, XP. Additional 20% hot-shoe option on 122.4m shares (100% sec) representing remaining stake held by BNDES.

February 6: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (US, commercial mortgage REIT) – $105m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) at $19-$21. RJ, KBW, RWB. NYSE “NREF”.

February 6: Professional Holding (US, bank) – $65m IPO. 3.1m shares (100% prim) at $19-$21. STPH, KBW.

February 10: Moura Dubeux (Brazil, real estate) – R$972.8m/$232.5m IPO. 51.2m shares (100% prim) at R$17-$19. ITAU, CS, BRAD, BDB, CAIXA.

February 12: Revolution Medicines (US, biotech) – $160m IPO. 10m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. JPM, COWN, SVBL, GUGG.

NEW FILINGS

DMY Technology Group (US, SPAC) – $200m IPO. 20m units (100% prim) at $10.00 each, structured as one share and half of a warrant. GS, UBS. (Reporting by Robert Sherwood)