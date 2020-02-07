IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (IFR) -

CALENDAR

Day-to-day: Avadim Health (US, healthcare cosmetics) – $80m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. RJ, SUNT.

February 10: CITIC Capital Acquisition (Cayman Islands/China, SPAC) – $200m IPO. 20m units (100% prim) at $10.00 apiece, structured as one share and half of a warrant. CS.

February 11: Cogna Educação (Brazil, education) – R$2bn/$475m FO. 172.1m shares (100% prim) versus R$11.62 at launch. ITAU, BTGP, MS, BRAD, CS, JPM, SANT.

February 11: Moura Dubeux (Brazil, real estate) – R$972.8m/$232.5m IPO. 51.2m shares (100% prim) at R$17-$19. ITAU, CS, BRAD, BDB, CAIXA.

February 12: Revolution Medicines (US, biotech) – $160m IPO. 10m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. JPM, COWN, SVBL, GUGG.

February 13: Priner Servicos Industriais (industrial maintenance/engineering) – R$199.9m/$53.7m IPO. 17.4m shares (100% prim) at R$10-$13. XP.