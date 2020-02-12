IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (IFR) -

PRICED

Moderna (US, biotech) – $500m FO. 26.3m shares (100% prim) at $19.00 versus $21.35 last sale and $23.65 at launch. GS, MS.

Theravance Biopharma (US, biotech) – $148.5m FO. 5.5m shares (100% prim) at $27.00 versus $27.89 last sale and $30.58 launch. MS, JPM, COWN.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) – $37.4m FO. 9m shares (100% prim) at $4.15 versus $4.33 last sale and $6.11 at launch. JEFF, SAND, RBC, MIZU. Upsized from 6m shares.

CALENDAR

Day-to-day: Avadim Health (US, healthcare cosmetics) – $80m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. RJ, SUNT.

February 11 (PM): Adverum Biotechnologies (US, biotech) – $100m FO. Fixed size (100% prim) versus $14.35 last sale and $12.05 at launch. GS, COWN, SVBL.

February 11 (PM): Cogna Educação (Brazil, education) – R$2bn/$475m FO. 172.1m shares (100% prim) versus R$11.62 at launch. ITAU, BTGP, MS, BRAD, CS, JPM, SANT.

February 11 (PM): Huize (China, online insurance) – $53m IPO. 4.65m ADSs (100% prim) at $9.40-$11.40. CITI, CICC. Less than 10 unaffiliated corporate investors have indicated interests in purchasing up to $50m of ADSs.

February 11 (PM): Moura Dubeux (Brazil, real estate) – R$972.8m/$232.5m IPO. 51.2m shares (100% prim) at R$17-$21. ITAU, CS, BRAD, BDB, CAIXA. Hearing priced at R$19.00.

February 11 (PM): Newborn Acquisition (Cayman Islands/China, SPAC) – $50m IPO. 5m units (100% prim) at $10.00 apiece, structured as one share, one warrant and one right to 1/10th of a share on successful combination. CHAR. Nasdaq “NBACU”.

February 11 (PM): Revance Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $200m 7y cvt talked at 1.75%-2.25%, up 27.5%-32.5%. GS.

February 12: i3 Verticals (US, fintech) – $100m 5y cvt talked at 0.75%-1.25%, up 27.5%-32.5%. BAML.

February 12: Revolution Medicines (US, biotech) – $238m IPO. 14m shares (100% prim) at $16-$17. JPM, COWN, SVBL, GUGG. Upsized from 10m shares at $14-$16 on 2/11.

February 12: TFI International (Canada, freight & logistics) – C$264.2m FO/NYSE IPO. 6m shares (100% prim) launched at C$44.03. NYSE IPO. MS, BOFA, JPM, CS.

February 13: Priner Servicos Industriais (Brazil, industrial maintenance/engineering) – R$199.9m/$53.7m IPO. 17.4m shares (100% prim) at R$10-$13. XP.

NEW FILINGS

Flying Eagle Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $500m IPO. 50m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-fourth of a redeemable warrant. GS.