IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (IFR) -

PRICED

TFI International (Canada, freight & logistics) – $200.1m FO/NYSE IPO. 6m shares (100% prim) at $33.35/C$44.19 versus C$45.56 last sale and C$44.03 launch. TSX-listed. MS, BOFA, JPM, CS.

CALENDAR

Day-to-day: Avadim Health (US, healthcare cosmetics) – $80m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. RJ, SUNT.

February 12 (PM): i3 Verticals (US, fintech) – $100m 5y cvt talked at 0.75%-1.25%, up 27.5%-32.5%. BAML.

February 12 (PM): Newborn Acquisition (Cayman Islands/China, SPAC) – $50m IPO. 5m units (100% prim) at $10.00 apiece, structured as one share, one warrant and one right to 1/10th of a share on successful combination. CHAR.

February 12 (PM): Revolution Medicines (US, biotech) – $238m IPO. 14m shares (100% prim) at $16-$17. JPM, COWN, SVBL, GUGG. Upsized from 10m shares at $14-$16 on 2/11.

February 12 (PM): Avrobio (US, biotech) – $100m ABB. Fixed-size (100% prim) marketed at $22.00-$24.00 versus $26.91 last sale. MS, COWN, WF, GUGG.

February 13: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) – $250m FO. Fixed-size (100% prim) launched at $69.39. JPM, PSAND, JEFF.

February 13: Priner Servicos Industriais (Brazil, industrial maintenance/engineering) – R$199.9m/$53.7m IPO. 17.4m shares (100% prim) at R$10-$13. XP.