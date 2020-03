IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, March 2 (IFR) -

CALENDAR

March 2 (PM): Square (US, fintech) – $1bn 5y CB talked at 0%-0.25%, up 47.5%-52.5%. GS.

March 2 (PM): GFL Environmental (Canada, waste management) – $1.53bn IPO. 73.2m shares (98% prim, 2% sec) at $20-$21. JPM, BMO, GS, RBC, SCOT. NYSE/TSX “GFL”. Concurrent $700m MCB. Accelerated for 2/3. Hearing likely pricing at $19.00.

March 2 (PM): GFL Environmental (Canada, waste management) – $700m mand cvt talked at 5.75%-6.25%, up 17.5%-22.5%. JPM, BMO, GS, RBC, SCOT. Concurrent $1.53bn IPO. Accelerated from 2/3.

March 3: eHealth (US, insurance) – $185m FO. 1.5m shares (100% prim) versus $123.87 at launch. RBC, CS, DB.

March 3: Karyopharm Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $150m FO. Fixed size (100% prim) versus $27.27 at launch. JPM, MS, JEFF.