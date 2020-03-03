IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, March 3 (IFR) -

PRICED

eHealth (US, insurance) – $207m FO. 1.8m shares (100% prim) at $115.00 versus $119.89 last sale and $123.87 launch. RBC, CS, DB. Upsized from 1.5m shares.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $150m FO. 6.25m shares (100% prim) at $24.00 versus $24.68 last sale and $27.27 launch. JPM, MS, JEFF. CALENDAR

March 3 (PM): Zogenix (US, biotech) – $175m ABB. Fixed size (100% prim) at $23.50 fixed price, versus $24.92 last sale. SVBL, STFL.

March 11: Imara (US, biotech) – $80.1m IPO. 4.45m shares (100% prim) at $16-$18. MS, CITI, SVBL. Nasdaq “IMRA”.

NEW FILINGS

Roth CH Acquisition I (US, SPAC) – $75m IPO. 7.5m units (100% prim) to be marketed at $10.00 apiece. Each unit comprises one share and one-half warrant. ROTH, CHLM.