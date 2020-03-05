IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, March 5 (IFR) -

PRICED

BridgeBio Pharma (US, biotech) – $475m 7y cvt priced at 2.5%, up 37.5% versus talk of 2.25%-2.75% and 35%-40%. JPM, BOFA, MZHO, PSAND, KKR. Upsized from $350m.

Enphase Energy (US, renewable energy) – $320m 5y cvt priced at 0.25%, up 52.5% versus talk of 0%-0.5% and 50%-55%. GS, BARC.

Infinera (US, optical equipment) – $200m 7y cvt priced at 2.5%, up 30% versus talk of 2%-2.5% and 27.5%-32.5%. GS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (US, soft drinks) – $1.09bn Block. 40m shares (100% sec) at $27.25 versus $27.25-$27.50 marketing and $27.77 last sale. MS. Sponsor JAB purchasing 7.5m shares. Upsized from 37.5m shares.

NanoString Technologies (US, medical equipment) – $200m 5y cvt priced at 2.625%, up 40% versus talk of 2.375%-2.875% and 37.5%-42.5%. JPM, MS. Upsized from $175m.

CALENDAR

March 5: Evoqua Water Technologies (US, environmental services) – $292.3m FO. 13m shares (100% sec) versus $22.53 at launch. CS, RBC, JPM.

March 5: LifeSci Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $50m IPO. 5m units (100% prim) marketed at $10.00 apiece. Each unit comprises one share and one warrant to buy a half-share. CHAR.

March 11: Imara (US, biotech) – $80.1m IPO. 4.45m shares (100% prim) at $16-$18. MS, CITI, SVBL. Nasdaq “IMRA”.