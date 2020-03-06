IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, March 6 (IFR) -

PRICED

Evoqua Water Technologies (US, environmental services) – $253.5m FO. 13m shares (100% sec) at $19.50 versus $20.34 last sale and $22.53 at launch. CS, RBC, JPM, CITI, GS, BAIRD.

Flying Eagle Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $600m IPO. 60m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-fourth of a redeemable warrant. GS, DB. Upsized from 50m units.

LifeSci Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $60m IPO. 6m units (100% prim) marketed at $10.00 apiece. Each unit comprises one share and one warrant to buy a half-share. CHAR. Upsized from 5m units.

CALENDAR

March 11: Imara (US, biotech) – $80.1m IPO. 4.45m shares (100% prim) at $16-$18. MS, CITI, SVBL. Nasdaq “IMRA”.