IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, March 9 (IFR) -

CALENDAR

March 11: Imara (US, biotech) – $80.1m IPO. 4.45m shares (100% prim) at $16-$18. MS, CITI, SVBL. Nasdaq “IMRA”.

NEW FILINGS

Albertsons (US, grocery chain) – $100m IPO. Terms TBD (100% sec). BOFA, GS, JPM, CITI. NYSE “ACI”. Plans concurrent MCB to repurchase shares from Cerberus/Kimco.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) – $50m IPO. Terms TBD (100% prim). CITI, JEFF. Nasdaq “AYLA”.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (Cayman Islands/US, SPAC) – $300m IPO. 30m units (100% prim) at $10. Each unit comprised as one share and a quarter warrant. GS, BOFA. NYSE “PCPL”.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (US, SPAC) – $85m IPO. Each unit comprises one share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. CHAR.

Fortress Value Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $300m IPO. 30m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-fourth of a redeemable warrant. DB, MS, RBC. NYSE “FVAC.U”.

Lyra Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $57m IPO. Terms TBD (100% prim). BOFA, JEFF, WMB. Nasdaq “LYRA”.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) - $100m IPO. Terms TBD (100% prim). MS, JEFF, SVBL, GUGG. Nasdaq “ZNTL”. (Reporting by Robert Sherwood)