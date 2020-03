NEW YORK, March 10 (IFR) -

CALENDAR

March 10: DFP Healthcare Acquisitions (US, SPAC) – $200m IPO. 20m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-quarter warrant. DB, JEFF, UBS.

March 11: Imara (US, biotech) – $80.1m IPO. 4.45m shares (100% prim) at $16-$18. MS, CITI, SVBL.

March 17: Collective Growth (US, SPAC) – $150m IPO. 15m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-half warrant. CANT.