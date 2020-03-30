IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, March 30 (IFR) -

CALENDAR

April 2: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) - $137.7m IPO. 7.65m shares (100% prim) at $16-$18. MS, JEFF, SVBL, GUGG.

Day-to-day: Social Capital Hedosophia II (US, SPAC) – $300m IPO. 30m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-third of a redeemable warrant. CS. Revised from one-quarter warrant on 3/18. Marketing extended from 3/16.

Day-to-day: Social Capital Hedosophia III (US, SPAC) – $600m IPO. 60m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-third of a redeemable warrant. CS. Revised from one-quarter warrant on 3/18. Marketing extended from 3/16. (Reporting by Robert Sherwood)