IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, April 2 (IFR) -

PRICED

Carnival (US, cruise ships) – $500m FO. 62.5m shares (100% prim) at $8.00 versus $8.80 last sale and $12.80 launch. BOFA, GS, JPM. Twice downsized from $1.25bn and $750m.

Carnival (US, cruise ships) – $1.75bn 3y cvt priced at 5.75%, up 25% versus talk of 5.75%-6.25% and 17.5%-22.5%. BOFA, GS, JPM.

Invitae (US, diagnostics) – $160m ABB. 17.78m shares (100% prim) at $9.00 fixed price versus $11.71 last sale. JPM, COWN. Upsized from $125m.

Nevro (US, medical device) – $136.5m ABB. 1.63m shares (100% prim) at $84.00 versus $82.00-$85.00 marketing and $89.45 last sale. MS.

Nevro (US, medical device) – $165m 5y cvt at 2.75%, up 25% versus talk of 2.75%-3.25% and 22.5%-27.5%. MS.

CALENDAR

April 2: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) - $137.7m IPO. 7.65m shares (100% prim) at $16-$18. MS, JEFF, SVBL, GUGG.

April 7: Keros Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $80m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. JEFF, SVBL, PS.

Day-to-day: Social Capital Hedosophia II (US, SPAC) – $300m IPO. 30m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-third of a redeemable warrant. CS. Revised from one-quarter warrant on 3/18. Marketing extended from 3/16.

Day-to-day: Social Capital Hedosophia III (US, SPAC) – $600m IPO. 60m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-third of a redeemable warrant. CS. Revised from one-quarter warrant on 3/18. Marketing extended from 3/16. (Reporting by Robert Sherwood)