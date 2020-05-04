IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) -

Priced

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (US, restaurants) – $100m pre-open Block. 9.3m shares (100% prim) at $10.75 versus $10.75-$11.25 marketing and $13.33 last sale. JEFF.

Roth Ch Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $75m IPO. 7.5m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and three-fourths warrant. ROTH, CHLM.

CALENDAR

May 4: PetSmart/Chewy (US, retail) – $600m 3y mand exch into Chewy shares marketed at 6.25%-6.75%, up 17.5%-22.5%. JPM, MS, BARC, BC, BAML, CS, JEFF, RBC, UBS, WF.

May 4 (PM): Compass Diversified Holdings (US, BDC) – $90m ABB. 5m shares (100% prim) at $17.50-$18.00 versus $18.93 last sale. MS, BOFA, UBS, RBC.

May 4 (PM): CoreSite Realty (US, data center REIT) – $254.4m Block. 2.12m shares (100% sec) at $119.00-$120.00 versus $122.25 last sale. MS.

May 4 (PM): Insmed (US, biotech) – $175m ABB. Fixed size (100% prim) at $23.00-$23.50 versus $24.86 last sale. SVBL.

May 5: Live Oak Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $200m IPO. 20m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-half warrant. JEFF.

May 7: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) – $52.8m IPO. 3.3m shares (100% prim) at $14-16. CITI, JEFF.

May 7: Kingsoft Cloud (China, cloud software) – $450m IPO. 25m ADS (100% prim) marketed at $16-$18. JPM, UBS, CS, CICC. Anchor investors indicating for up to $125m.