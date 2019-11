IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (IFR) -

PRICED

NextCure (US, biotech) – $150m FO. 4.1m shares (100% prim) at $36.75 versus $38.55 last sale and $37.41 at launch. MS, BOFA, PJ. Upsized from 3.2m shares.

Purple Innovation (US, mattresses) – $70m FO. 10m shares (100% sec) at $7.00 versus $7.51 last sale and $8.84 at launch. BOFA, OPP. Upsized from 8m shares.

ShockWave Medical (US, surgical device) – $90m FO. 2.5m shares (100% prim) at $36.25 versus $36.44 last sale and $36.75 at launch. MS, BOFA. Upsized from $75m.

CALENDAR

November 19: Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $100m IPO. 10m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-half of a warrant. BMO, SVBL.

November 19: YX Asset Recovery (Cayman Islands/China, debt collection) – $90.7m IPO. 9.3m shares (100% prim) marketed at $7.75-$9.75. DB, CMBI, RJ, AMTD, SUNT. NYSE “YXR”.

November 20: Canaan (China, cryptocurrency) – $110m IPO. 10m ADSs (100% prim) at $9-$11. CS, CITI, CREN, CMBI. Nasdaq “CAN”.

November 20: SiTime (US, electronics equipment) – $64.5m IPO. 4.3m shares (100% prim) at $13-$15. BARC, STFL.

November 21: Alpine Income Property Trust (US, REIT) – $157.5m IPO. 7.5m shares (100% prim) at $19-21. RJ, BAIRD, BRILEY, BMO, JMS, DAD. NYSE “PINE”.

November 21: Log-In Logistica (Brazil, logistics) – R$768.7m ($185m) FO. 38m shares (100% prim) launched at R$20.23. GS, ITAU, SAFRA, BNP.