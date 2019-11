IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (IFR) -

PRICED

Alpine Income Property Trust (US, REIT) – $142.5m IPO. 7.5m shares (100% prim) at $19.00 versus $19-21 marketing. RJ, BAIRD, BRILEY, BMO, JMS, DAD.

CHP Merger (US, SPAC) – $275m IPO. 27.5m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-half of a warrant. JPM, CS, MS. Upsized from $250m.

Danaos (Greece, containerships) – $56m FO. 9m shares (100% prim) at $6.00 versus $7.65 last sale and $11.00 launch. CITI, JEFF.

Genpact (US, BPO) – $615.2m Block. 15.4m shares (100% sec) at $39.95 versus $39.95-$40.25 marketing and $40.40 last sale. GS.

Liberty Media/Sirius exchangeable (US, media conglomerate) - $525m 30y, put-five exch into SIRI priced at 2.75%, up 27.5% versus talk of 2.5%-2.75% and 27.5%-30%. JPM, BNP, CITI, UBS, CA, DB, MIZU. Upsized from $400m.

Log-In Logistica (Brazil, transportation) – R$633.7m ($151m) FO. 43.7m shares (100% prim) at R$14.50 versus R$18.20 last sale and R$20.23 at launch. GS, ITAU, SAFRA, BNP.

Organogenesis (US, medical device) – $45m FO. 9m shares (100% prim) at $5.00 versus $6.07 last sale and $7.96 launch. CS, SVBL.

PropTech Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $150m IPO. 15m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-half of a warrant. CANT.

CALENDAR

December 3: Andlauer Healthcare (Canada, healthcare logistics) – C$150m IPO. TBA number of sub voting shares (100% prim) at C$12-C$15. RBC, CIBC, BMO, SCOT, TD, GMP, INFOR. TSX.

NEW FILINGS

December: Genetron (Cayman Islands/China, medtech) – $100m IPO. Terms TBD (100% prim). CS, CICC. (Reporting by Robert Sherwood)