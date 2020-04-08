IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, April 8 (IFR) -

CALENDAR

April 8: Booking Holdings (US, online travel) – $750m 5y cvt talked at 0.75%-1.25%, up 27.5%-32.5%. BAML, DB, JPM, GS. Concurrent $3.25bn IG offering of 3y/7y/10y.

April 8: Health Catalyst (US, healthcare IT) – $175m 5y cvt talked at 2.5%-3%, up 22.5%-27.5%. GS, JPM. Hearing upsized to $200m.

Day-to-day: Social Capital Hedosophia II (US, SPAC) – $300m IPO. 30m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-third of a redeemable warrant. CS. Revised from one-quarter warrant on 3/18. Marketing extended from 3/16.

Day-to-day: Social Capital Hedosophia III (US, SPAC) – $600m IPO. 60m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-third of a redeemable warrant. CS. Revised from one-quarter warrant on 3/18. Marketing extended from 3/16. (Reporting by Robert Sherwood)