IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, April 9 (IFR) -

PRICED

Booking Holdings (US, online travel) – $750m 5y cvt priced at 0.75%, up 37.5% versus talk of 0.75%-1.25% and 27.5%-32.5%. BAML, DB, JPM, GS. Concurrent IG offering of 3y/7y/10y.

Health Catalyst (US, healthcare IT) – $200m 5y cvt priced at 2.5%, up 27.5% versus talk of 2.5%-3% and 22.5%-27.5%. GS, JPM. Upsized from $175m.

CALENDAR

Day-to-day: Social Capital Hedosophia II (US, SPAC) – $300m IPO. 30m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-third of a redeemable warrant. CS. Revised from one-quarter warrant on 3/18. Marketing extended from 3/16.

Day-to-day: Social Capital Hedosophia III (US, SPAC) – $600m IPO. 60m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-third of a redeemable warrant. CS. Revised from one-quarter warrant on 3/18. Marketing extended from 3/16. (Reporting by Robert Sherwood)