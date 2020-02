IFR US ECM Weekly Wrap-up

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (IFR) - WEEKLY TOTAL $4.47bn – IPO $1.83bn – ABB/BLOCK $522m – FOLLOW-ON $1.77bn – CB $350m Monday

Concert Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) – $65m ABB. 6.55m shares (100% prim) at $9.92 versus $9.92 last sale. JEFF. Upsized from $50m. Includes 1.8m pre-funded warrants. Tuesday

BioHaven Pharmaceutical (US, biotech) – $250m Block. 4.8m shares (100% prim) at $51.75 versus $56.44 last sale. GS.

Cerus (US, medical services) – $55.1m ABB. 14.2m shares at $3.88 fixed reoffer price versus $4.15 last sale. BTIG. Upsized from $50m at launch.

Denali Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $180m FO. 7.8m shares (100% prim) at $23.00 versus $24.84 last sale and $27.98 at launch. GS, JPM, JEFF. Upsized from $150m. Wednesday

Alector (US, biotech) – $208.9m FO. 8.35m shares (100% prim) at $25.00 versus $25.94 last sale and $25.34 at launch. MS, GS, BOFA, COWN. Upsized from 5.1m on 1/29 to 7.0m shares.

Anima Educacao (Brazil, education) – R$1.1bn FO. 30.35m shares (100% prim) at R$36.25 versus R$36.40 last sale and R$34.08 launch. XP, BRAD, JPM, ITAU. Increased from 22.5m shares on exercise of 35% hot shoe option.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $201.2m IPO. 10.6m shares (100% prim) at $19.00 versus $16-$18 marketing. JPM, JEFF, COWN. Upsized from 8.9m shares.

DBV Technologies (France, biotech) – $153.7m ABB. 9.1m ADSs/2.96m ordinary shares (100% prim) at $10.25/€18.63 versus $11.33/€20.72 last sale. GS, CITI. Upsized from $125m.

Establishment Labs (Virgin Islands, medical device) – $60.4m FO. 2.3m shares (100% prim) at $26.25 versus $26.57 last sale and $26.37 at launch. GS, JEFF, COWN, UBS.

Grocery Outlet (US, discount grocer) – $528m FO. 16m shares (100% sec) at $33.00 versus $33.74 last sale and $35.25 at launch. BOFA, MS, DB, JEFF, BARC, GS, GUGG, UBS, COWN. Upsized from 14m shares.

Live Nation Entertainment (US, live events) – $350m 5y cvt at 2%, up 50% versus talk of 1.875%-2.375% and 47.5%- 52.5% prem. JPM, GS, SUNT.

Thursday

1Life Healthcare (US, healthcare network) – $245m IPO. 17.5m shares (100% prim) at $14.00 versus $14-$16 marketing. JPM, MS.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (US, biotech) - $159.8m IPO. 9.4m (100% prim) at $17.00 versus $15-$17 marketing. GS, COWN, GUGG. Existing holders indicated for $50m of shares. Upsized from 7.8m shares.

PolyOne (US, plastics) – $450m FO. 13.3m shares (100% prim) at $33.75 versus $34.35 last sale and $35.72 launch. MS, CITI, WF.

Positivo Tecnologia (Brazil, IT services) – R$353.7m ($83.4m) FO. 54m shares (100% prim) at R$6.55 versus R$8.50 last sale and R$9.65 launch. BTG, BRAD, XP. Upsized from 40m shares on exercise of 35% hot shoe option.

Reynolds Consumer Products (US, consumer products) – $1.23bn IPO. 47.2m shares (100% synth sec) at $26.00 versus $25-$28 marketing. CS, GS, JPM.