EQT-owned IFS appoints Darren Roos as new CEO

STOCKHOLM, March 5 (Reuters) - Swedish enterprise software maker IFS, owned by private equity firm EQT, said on Monday it had appointed Darren Roos, most recently head of competitor SAP’s cloud enterprise software business, as its new CEO.

** Roos will start his new position on April 1 as the current CEO Alastair Sorbie retires at the end of the first quarter

** “Darren’s experience, knowledge, and proven track record of building successful businesses in the markets where IFS operates make him a great choice as CEO,” said EQT partner Per Franzen in a statement

** IFS has increased focus on acquisitions - bigger and more frequent - since EQT bought IFS in 2015

** IFS, which focuses on sectors such as manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, aerospace & defence and field services management, had revenues of 4.2 billion Swedish crowns ($511 million) in 2017, up 15 pct from the previous year measured in constant currency