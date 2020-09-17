IG Group reports revenue jump on strong client trading

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Online trading platform IG Group on Thursday reported a surge in first-quarter revenue as the coronavirus crisis and fears of its impact on the global economy continued to drive up volatility and trading volumes on financial markets.

IG, which provides retail investors access to trade over 17,000 financial markets through its dealing platform and mobile apps, said net trading revenue for the three months ended Aug. 31 jumped to 209 million pounds ($270.51 million) from 129.1 million pounds a year earlier, while customer numbers were up 129%.