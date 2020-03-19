Trading platform IG's revenue jumps 29% as volatility peaks

March 19 (Reuters) - Financial trading platform IG Group reported a 29% jump in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as client activity on its website peaked due to “exceptionally high” market volatility set off by the coronavirus outbreak and the oil price crash.

The FTSE 250-listed company, which provides online stockbroking and trading services to retail investors, said revenue rose to 139.8 million pounds ($161.89 million) for the three months ended Feb. 29, from 108 million pounds a year earlier.