UK trading firm IG forecasts lower first-half 2019 revenue

Dec 4 (Reuters) - British online financial trading firm IG Group expects first-half 2019 trading revenue to fall 6 percent, it said on Tuesday, as it faces increasing regulatory scrutiny.

Revenue for the four-month period after regulatory limitations came into effect in August is expected to slump 20 percent in the UK and the European Union, said IG, which started off as the world’s first spread-betting firm in 1974 with three employees.