IG Group's profit falls 10%, CFO to retire

Jan 21 (Reuters) - British online trading platform IG Group Holdings said on Tuesday its first-half profit fell 10% as it struggled with stricter regulations in Europe and Britain that curbed trading in certain products.

The company, which expects to return to revenue growth in fiscal year 2020, said its pretax profit fell to 101.2 million pounds ($131.59 million) in the six months ended Nov. 30 from 113 million pounds a year earlier.

In a separate statement, IG Group announced the retirement of Chief Financial Officer Paul Mainwaring. ($1 = 0.7691 pounds) (Reporting by Safia Infant in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)