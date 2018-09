Sept 27 (Reuters) - British online financial trading firm IG Group Holdings said on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Peter Hetherington, a 24-year veteran at the company, would step down.

Paul Mainwaring, IG’s finance chief, has been named interim CEO and the board is “well advanced” in its search for a new chief executive, the company said. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)