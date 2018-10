Oct 30 (Reuters) - British online financial trading firm IG Group Holdings Plc named June Felix as its new chief executive officer on Tuesday, following the departure of veteran Peter Hetherington last month.

Felix previously served as President of payment tech firm Verifone Inc’s Europe and Russia business. She has also previously held senior roles at Citibank and IBM, the company said. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)