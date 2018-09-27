UPDATE 1-IG Group CEO steps down, finance chief Mainwaring named interim CEO

(Adds details on announcement, background)

Sept 27 (Reuters) - British online financial trading firm IG Group Holdings said on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Peter Hetherington would step down immediately.

The firm did not give a reason for Hetherington’s departure, but said it is “well advanced” in its search for a new chief executive.

In the meantime, the company has named Paul Mainwaring, IG’s finance chief, as interim CEO.

“The board has focused on finding a CEO with wide global experience of the broader financial sector,” the company said.

Hetherington, a 24-year veteran at IG, did not respond immediately to a request for comment on his future plans on LinkedIn.

A former officer in Britain’s Royal Navy, Hetherington joined IG Group as a graduate trainee in 1994, rising through the ranks before being given the top job in 2015.

Under Hetherington, IG’s pretax profit and earnings per share have jumped more than 65 percent, the company said in a statement.

He steered the firm through a period of considerable uncertainty during which regulators had tightened rules on products that allowed anyone with a bank card to make highly-leveraged bets on financial markets via apps and online platforms. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)