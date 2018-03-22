Online broker IG Group's Q3 revenue rises as client base grows

March 22 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online financial trading company, reported a 30.2 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, as a growing client base continued to help offset the impact of quiet markets and tighter regulation.

IG, which provides online stockbroking and trading services to retail investors, said revenue rose to 152.9 million pounds ($216.4 million) in the quarter ended Feb. 28, from 117.4 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7066 pounds)