Jan 22 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc reported a 17 percent slump in first-half profit on Tuesday, as stricter regulation kept clients away from the online financial trading company’s platforms.

The company said pretax profit fell to 113 million pounds ($145.50 million) in the six months ended Nov. 30 from 136.2 million pounds in the year-earlier period. ($1 = 0.7766 pounds)