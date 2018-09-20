IG Group qtrly revenue drops, hit by lower client activity

Sept 20 (Reuters) - British online financial trading company IG Group Holdings Plc reported on Thursday a 4.7 percent drop in first-quarter revenue, hurt by lower levels of market volatility and client activity.

The company said revenue fell to 128.9 million pounds ($169.5 million) for the three months ended Aug. 31, from 135.2 million pounds in the year-earlier period.

IG Group reported a 13 percent fall in UK clients in the quarter and a 10 percent drop in EU clients. ($1 = 0.7606 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)