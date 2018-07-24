Online broker IG sees lower FY 2019 revenue on regulatory woes

July 24 (Reuters) - IG Group expects a fall in revenue in the next financial year, hurt by regulatory changes in Britain and the European Union, and a return to growth after 2019, the British online financial trading company said on Tuesday.

IG Group, which provides online stockbroking and trading services to retail investors, also said pretax profit rose to 280.8 million pounds ($367.3 million) in the year ended May, from 213.7 million pounds, driven by growth across all regions. ($1 = 0.7645 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)